Rhys and Sienna's relationship in trouble after series of rows

21 MAY 2008

Though there were reports last month that a summer wedding was on the cards for Sienna Miller and Rhys Ifans, it seems the couple may not be heading down the aisle after all. Friends of the pair have said the relationship has hit a rough patch - with Sienna finding it difficult to cope with Rhys' reported possessiveness which has provoked a string of arguements.



"Rhys gets very jealous - he hates her socialising with other men and always wants to know where she is and who she's with," a pal told a UK magazine. An attitude which apparently had Sienna making comparisons between the Welsh actor and her ex beau Jude Law.



The source continued: "Rhys freaked out, because he prides himself on being the laid-back opposite of Jude. But he just gets worked up seeing men admiring his girlfriend and trying to hit on her."



Contributing to the pair's troubles is said to be the time they're spending apart due to their hectic work schedules. Sienna has been busy lensing GI Joe in America while Rhys has been shooting comedy The Boat That Rocked in the UK.



"It's awful, but everyone who knows them could just see it coming a mile off," a source told another publication. Rhys still seems madly in love with her, but everyone's speculating Sienna has grown out of the relationship."