Jennifer 'weds' on screen as real life romance blossoms

22 MAY 2008

On a fake snow-filled Pennsylvania set with co-star Owen Wilson, Friends star Jennifer Aniston was looking especially radiant as she filmed scenes for Marley And Me in a satin wedding dress. Her happy glow may have something to do with her current real life romance. The 39-year-old has been quietly dating rocker John Mayer, and it seems their fledgling relationship is going from strength to strength.



"She's fallen for him - hard!" reveals a pal of the actress, who was introduced to her 30-year-old beau by mutual friend Sheryl Crowe. "She's usually pretty cautious when it comes to dating, but with John she's decided to follow her gut feelings."



Last week the actress was spotted canoodling with her new love beside a hotel pool in Miami, another of the feel-good flick's locations. And the pair weren't hiding their feelings at the wrap party for that part of the shoot, either. They spent the evening sharing lingering kisses and cuddling up to each other.



"Jen and John definitely want to spend more time together. They both seem very interested in seeing where this goes," adds the pal.



Marley And Me is scheduled to go on general release in the UK in March 2009.