Dr McDreamy checks out Europe on 'Made Of Honour' promo tour

22 MAY 2008

There aren't many jobs which entail jet-setting between some of the world's most glamorous and exciting cities. For a Hollywood movie star hopping from one European capital to another is all in a day's work, however, as Patrick Dempsey can testify.



After stopping off to present his new romantic comedy Made Of Honour in Berlin and Amsterdam, the American heart-throb wrapped up a whistle-stop tour of the continent in Stockholm this week.



The 42-year-old actor certainly made the most of his time in the beautiful city. Joined by his co-star Michelle Monaghan he checked out the waterfront views of one of the many bridges which connect the series of islands making up the archipelago upon which Stockholm is built. With 60 bridges in total, it's possible to catch glimpses of sparkling water framed by the masts of schooners, clippers and yachts at every turn.



Like many visitors Patrick couldn't resist a shopping excursion to one of the family-run glassware outlets selling the traditional Swedish handicraft. Visitors in search of Swedish designer labels flock to the Nordiska Kompaniet shopping centre in the centre of town, while those in search of a one-off or vintage item should visit the weekend street market on the waterside in the western Hornstull area.



The Grey's Anatomy star was in Stockholm at a perfect time, as the city comes into its own as the summer months approach. Street musicians busk in the cobbled alleyways of the medieval section of Gamla Stan, classical concerts are held in its flower-filled parks, and late night barbecues and parties spring up all over.



Although Stockholm is compact and easily explored on foot, seeing it by water is an opportunity not to be missed. A range of vessels are available for hire, ranging from canoes to pedal boats to sailing vessels.