'Solaris' star Natascha 'absolutely devastated' as husband dies at 42

22 MAY 2008

British actress Natascha McElhone was being comforted last night after her husband Martin Kelly passed away suddenly at their London home. The 38-year-old, who shared the screen with George Clooney in Solaris, is currently expecting the couple's third child. She was in LA filming US TV drama Californication when she was told the news.



Forty-two-year-old Martin, a respected plastic surgeon, was found unconscious on the doorstep of his house in Fulham on Tuesday night. The day before the couple - who were childhood sweethearts - had celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary.



"They had a fairytale romance," says Natascha's stepfather. "I've never known a marriage as close and warm of theirs. This is just an act of terrible cruelty."



The actress - who also starred with Jim Carey in The Truman Show - is expected to fly back from LA on Thursday with the couple's two children Theo, eight, and four-year-old Otis.



According to colleagues, Martin was "fit and healthy", a keen skier and an accomplished rider. His death is being treated as unexplained.