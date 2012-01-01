Robert Redford to tie the knot with German artist love of 12 years

22 MAY 2008

Hollywood veteran Robert Redford is set to wed his long-term girlfriend. The fiercely private actor has announced he's become engaged to German artist Sibylle Szaggars, whom he began dating in 1996.



"We are engaged and very happy with that. (Sibylle) is my fiancée and that says everything, doesn't it?" the 71-year-old Oscar winner told a German magazine.



The couple, who have yet to set a date for their nuptials, divide their time between Robert's eco-friendly ranch in Utah and their nearby mountain resort home in Sundance.



It will be a first marriage for the 52-year-old bride-to-be and Robert's second. The Lions For Lambs director split from first wife Lola Van Wagenen - with whom he has three adult children - in 1985.