'I Am Legend' star Will establishes own school for his kids

22 MAY 2008

Unable to find an appropriate school to educate his two young children Will Smith decided to take matters into his own hands.



After coming across the Indian Hills High School in the Californian town of Calabasas, the 39-year-old actor has paid almost half a million pounds to take over the the school's lease for three years.



Nine-year-old Jaden, who starred alongside his dad in The Pursuit Of Happyness, and seven-year-old I Am Legend child star Willow - both of whom were previously home schooled - will now attend the renamed New Village Academy, close to the family home in LA.



According to its website the school, which costs around £6,000 a year, will teach children to be leaders and have a sense of ethics – "to reflect on the choices they make and actions they take for themselves". A longer day - lessons wind down at 4pm - aims to create less homework and more family time in the evening, while an organic, low-fat breakfast and lunch, plus healthy, sugar-free snacks, are included to maintain students at their optimum learning potential.



Teaching at the institution is based on the Study Tech approach to learning, a method developed by Scientology founder L Ron Hubbard.