Generous Kirk gives kids a lesson in fun at 91

Proving he's still got what it takes when it comes to having a good time, the Douglas patriarch tried out one of the attractions at the new kiddies park his foundation helped fund
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Anne, the actor's wife of 54 years, has joked that the screen vet needs to keep working in order to continue supporting the charitable organisation
Photo: © Rex
23 MAY 2008
Still sprightly in his ninth decade, Kirk Douglas was showing that despite his advanced years he's lost none of his sense of fun as he took to the attractions to inaugurate a new kiddies playground with his wife Anne.
The couple, who have one grown grandchild, their son Michael's boy with first wife Diandra, and two younger ones, Dylan and Carys from the Basic Instinct actor's union with Catherine Zeta-Jones, had helped fund the new facility at an LA elementary school through the Douglas Foundation.
Locals in the Silverlake area of Los Angeles matched the Foundation's grant of $25,000 to create the play area.
To date over 200 schools have benefited from the Foundation, and the screen veteran's wife was apparently so enthusiastic about its contribution she told Kirk to "go get a job" so it could do more. Heeding her words the Spartacus actor, aged 87, accepted a role in 2003 flick It Runs In The Family in which he starred alongside son Michael.