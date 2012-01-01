Michelle makes first red carpet outing since Heath's death

23 MAY 2008

Although Brokeback Mountain actress Michelle Williams has been keeping a low profile following the death of her former fiancé Heath Ledger in January, she's made a last minute dash to the Cannes Film Festival. Appearing on the red carpet for the first time since the 28-year-old passed away, Michelle attended the premiere of her new film Wendy And Lucy.



"It was decided on Monday night that she could come to Cannes," said a spokesperson. "She got on the next plane to arrive just in time. She came in and had a long nap and then came to the screening."



The 27-year-old - who has a daughter, Matilda, by the late Ten Things I Hate About You star - was stunning at the Thursday premiere in a vintage Chanel haute couture gown.



She's expected to remain in the South of France until Friday night promoting another of her films, comedy flick Synecdoche, New York.