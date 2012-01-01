Michelle makes first red carpet outing since Heath's death

Mum-of-one Michelle jetted to Cannes at the last minute to attend her first red carpet event since the death of her former fiancé
23 MAY 2008
Although Brokeback Mountain actress Michelle Williams has been keeping a low profile following the death of her former fiancé Heath Ledger in January, she's made a last minute dash to the Cannes Film Festival. Appearing on the red carpet for the first time since the 28-year-old passed away, Michelle attended the premiere of her new film Wendy And Lucy.
"It was decided on Monday night that she could come to Cannes," said a spokesperson. "She got on the next plane to arrive just in time. She came in and had a long nap and then came to the screening."
The 27-year-old - who has a daughter, Matilda, by the late Ten Things I Hate About You star - was stunning at the Thursday premiere in a vintage Chanel haute couture gown.
She's expected to remain in the South of France until Friday night promoting another of her films, comedy flick Synecdoche, New York.