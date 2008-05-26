Benicio steals show as 'Che' earns him the best actor honour

After a whirlwind 11 days of glamorous parties and red carpet premieres at which expectant Angelina Jolie and her burgeoning baby bump stole the show, the 2008 Cannes Film Festival drew to a close on Sunday night with Benicio Del Toro firmly in the limelight. The Puerto Rican hunk, dubbed the Latino Brad Pitt, walked away with the best actor gong at the Palm d'Or ceremony.



Scooping the award for playing Che Guevara in bio-drama flick Guerilla, the Traffic Oscar winner paid tribute to the Argentine revolutionary he portrayed. "I'd like to dedicate this to the man himself," he said, after receiving the trophy from Robert De Niro. "I wouldn't be here without Che Guevera!"



Other winners at the gala included French actress Catherine Deneuve, who was presented with her career achievement award by jury president Sean Penn, and the French movie The Class, which took best film.



On hand to see their peers honoured at the closing ceremony were Milla Jovovich, stunning in an aquamarine gown, and jury member Natalie Portman, who'd chosen a flattering off-the-shoulder number.