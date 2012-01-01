Angelina and Brad buy chateau as family home on French Riviera

26 MAY 2008

After a year of hunting for a property there, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have bought a £35 million chateau on the Riviera after spotting their dream home from the air.



The couple had searched the area in a helicopter last year, and a few weeks ago found the 35-bedroom Chateau Miraval in the tiny village of Brignol using the same approach.



Not far from Aix-en-Provence, the luxury property, which features a lake, a successful vineyard, a swimming pool, and a forest and moat, will become home to the Pitt-Jolie clan in around three months' time.



Angelina, who hopes to move in with her family shortly before the twins arrive on August 19, has chosen to give birth in France in tribute to her French grandmother and late mother.



The 1,000-acre estate would seem perfect for the couple's growing brood - Maddox, six, Zahara, three, Pax, four, and 23-month-old Shiloh. Located at the end of a three mile-long drive, it offers the sort of privacy guaranteed to appeal to such a high-profile pair, while friends including Bono, The Edge and Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis are neighbours.



And it seems the couple has already started thinking of ways to bring their own style to the sprawling property. "They've already bought a couple of million pound antiques to fill the place and are planning renovations with their Berlin-based architects," a source revealed.