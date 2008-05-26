Family and friends pay tribute to slain 'Harry Potter' actor Robert

The grief-stricken family of 18-year-old Harry Potter actor Robert Knox, who was killed outside a Kent nightclub on Saturday night trying to defend his younger brother from a man with a knife, have spoken out about the popular youngster described by his father as "an angel on Earth without wings".



Sally and Colin Knox said they hope Robert's screen profile - he appears in the new Harry Potter flick as Ravenclaw student Marcus Belby - will help highlight the increase in knife crime. "If it serves that purpose, then Robert will have done something else exceptional in his short life," says Colin.



Tributes have been pouring in for the young actor, who appeared alongside Nicholas Lyndhurst in BBC comedy After You've Gone and as an extra in King Arthur.

Among the many messages left by friends and family was a touching one from Robert's 17-year-old brother Jay who described his sibling as "invincible". "As much as you didn't know it, I looked up to you," it read. "I loved you so much."



Fellow Harry Potter actor Alfie Enoch, who plays wizard Dean Thomas in the flick, journeyed from Oxford to lay flowers and a note. "Rob and I got on from day one," he said. "He was such a brilliant funny guy."



Warner Brothers, which had signed the actor to star in the seventh and final Harry Potter film, expressed its shock and sympathy for Robert's family.