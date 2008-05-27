Alec, who's currently filming My Sister's Keeper in LA, spent Memorial Day weekend with his Malibu-based daughter Ireland Ireland
Photo: © Rex
Also enjoying some father-daughter fun in Malibu was Frasier star Kelsey, who treated six-year-old Mason Olivia to a trip to the playground
27 MAY 2008
Alec Baldwin had some special company on the Memorial Day weekend as he treated his daughter Ireland and her pals to a day out in Malibu. And, sipping on an iced drink, the 12-year-old was clearly revelling in the opportunity to spent time with her dad.
Ireland, who bears a striking resemblance to her mum Kim Basinger, usually spends her holidays with Alec in New York, where he is based. However, the actor is currently lensing My Sister's Keeper alongside Cameron Diaz in LA, meaning the pair got to share some California sunshine.
Father-of-four Kelsey Grammer was also enjoying some quality father-daughter time with his youngest child, six-year-old Mason Olivia, in a Malibu playground.
Parenting is playing an major role in the Frasier actor's professional life at the moment as well as he's signed to play an annoying, overbearing father in American sitcom Roman's Empire.