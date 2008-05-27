As Julia wrapped up filming for the day, husband Danny was on hand to escort her around the historical city
Among the sights visited by the couple was the Pantheon, architecturally stunning and the place of worship for the Ancient Romans
There was a distinct advantage for Julia Roberts in having cameraman husband Danny Moder working behind the scenes on her latest movie. It meant the couple were able to explore romantic Rome together during breaks in filming on the spy thriller Duplicity, in which the Hollywood beauty stars alongside Clive Owen.
Dressed in a pretty floral dress and a pair of on-trend wedges, the 40-year-old mother of three strolled hand in hand with her husband of five years through the historical surroundings. They were en route to the Pantheon - originally built as a temple to all the gods of Ancient Rome and the oldest standing domed structure in the city - just one of Rome's numerous must-see attractions.
Other key sights include the Forum, the Trevi Fountain - which had a starring role in 1953 Audrey Hepurn vehicle Roman Holiday - the Spanish Steps and St Peter's Basilica.