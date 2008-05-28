Delivering the suitcase containing the books from the destroyer HMS Exeter to a Piccadilly bookstore was model Tuuli Shipster, whose silhouette features on the cover of the novel

Photo: © Alphapress.com

Click on photos for gallery

Acclaimed author Sebastian Faulks, who penned the Sixties-set adventure, played a part in the launch jamboree, ceremoniously handing his work to Tuuli on board a destroyer moored near Tower Bridge

Photo: © Getty Images

At an evening party to celebrate the book's launch, the author and model were joined by Bond fan Stephen Fry

Photo: © Getty Images