The actress and her four-year-old son - whose dad is rocker Chris Robinson - were spotted shopping together in Soho after Kate returned from her recent trip to the South of France
As well as spending quality time with her son the star returned to work on the Manhattan set of new romantic comedy Bride Wars
28 MAY 2008
For the past week Kate Hudson has been revelling in a new romance, enjoying cosy outings for two in the South of France with former cycling ace Lance Armstrong. Now the You, Me And Dupree star is back in the US and spending quality time with the other man in her life - Ryder, her four-year-old son by rocker ex-husband Chris Robinson.
Strolling hand-in-hand with Ryder through the streets of Manhattan's trendy Soho district in a casual white blouse, the 29-year-old was showing off the golden tan she acquired in Cannes. And both mum and son had accessorised their outfits with matching musical instrument necklaces.
The mother-of-one, who split from on-off boyfriend Owen Wilson shortly before linking up with Lance, has also returned to work lensing scenes for upcoming comedy flick Bride Wars.
In the film Kate, whose character sports a blue hairdo, stars alongside Anne Hathaway as a woman who falls out with her best friend when they organise their weddings for the same day.