George parts company with love Sarah say US media reports

29 MAY 2008

Their relationship was quite literally the stuff of Hollywood movies. Yet a year after screen idol George Clooney whisked Sarah Larson away from her job in a Las Vegas cocktail bar, the fairytale romance played out at glitzy parties and premieres across the globe is apparently over.



Asked about reports of a break-up appearing in the American press, a spokesman for the Michael Clayton actor would only say: "We don't comment on George's personal life."



Until recently the photogenic duo were a regular A-list fixure, mingling with the glitterati at international events. Just earlier this month, Sarah - a one-time winner of US daredevil reality contest Fear Factor - was the Oscar-winner's date to the Costume Institute Ball, where she rubbed shoulders with the likes of Julia Roberts and Giorgio Armani.



Reports the two have decided to go their own ways are even more surprising given that the actor, normally known for his reserve over his private life, recently acknowledged the relationship in an interview with HELLO!. "Everything's good – we're happy", he told the magazine.