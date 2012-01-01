With her combination of beauty, poise and daredevil fun 28-year-old Sarah seemed the perfect match for eternal bachelor George Clooney. But the couple, seen here at this year's Oscars, have apparently called time on their fairytale liaison
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photo to enlarge
29 MAY 2008
Their relationship was quite literally the stuff of Hollywood movies. Yet a year after screen idol George Clooney whisked Sarah Larson away from her job in a Las Vegas cocktail bar, the fairytale romance played out at glitzy parties and premieres across the globe is apparently over.
Asked about reports of a break-up appearing in the American press, a spokesman for the Michael Clayton actor would only say: "We don't comment on George's personal life."
Until recently the photogenic duo were a regular A-list fixure, mingling with the glitterati at international events. Just earlier this month, Sarah - a one-time winner of US daredevil reality contest Fear Factor - was the Oscar-winner's date to the Costume Institute Ball, where she rubbed shoulders with the likes of Julia Roberts and Giorgio Armani.
Reports the two have decided to go their own ways are even more surprising given that the actor, normally known for his reserve over his private life, recently acknowledged the relationship in an interview with HELLO!. "Everything's good – we're happy", he told the magazine.