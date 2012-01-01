A flurry of reports stating the actress had been delivered of twin girls last Sunday, prompted her representative to dismiss the stories. "Angelina has not given birth. She is fine, enjoying her home and her family in France," says the spokesperson Photo: © Getty Images

Angelina's rep denies reports she has given birth to twin girls

30 MAY 2008

After the news broke at this year's Cannes Film Festival that Angelina Jolie and her partner Brad Pitt would welcome twins on August 19, a flood of reports began to appear saying the new arrivals would make their entrance earlier than expected.



However no-one thought it would be as early as Sunday May 24, as stories which began to circulate on Friday claimed. It seems the expectation was premature - rather than the babies - after the Tomb Raider beauty's representative denied to a US celebrity publication the reports she had given birth in France.



"Angelina has not given birth. She is fine, enjoying her home and her family in France," a representative for the Tomb Raider actress told People.