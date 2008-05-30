The five-time Oscar-winner was joined by Alison - the youngest daughter from his first marriage - at the LA event to unveil a collectors' edition of his tough-guy cop classics
Clint's close pal John Voight, Angelina Jolie's dad, was also at the Thursday night event
Having starred in and directed countless films during his glittering, five-decade-long career, the role Clint Eastwood is arguably best known for is maverick San Francisco cop Dirty Harry. The five-time Oscar winner got a chance to re-connect with the iconic character this week when he was guest of honour at an LA party to launch a collector's edition of the films.
Joining the dad of seven at the event was his daughter Alison Eastwood; who was also at Clint's side at the Cannes Film Festival.
The pretty blonde - his youngest daughter with first wife Maggie Johnson - has carved out a film career of her own, and recently followed her father's example by stepping behind the camera. Her directorial debut, drama Rails & Ties, received positive reviews when it hit screens last year.
Other familiar faces at the bash, which featured a special screening of scenes from the Dirty Harry series, included Clint's close friend John Voight, Angelina Jolie's actor father.