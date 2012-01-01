Red carpet duty done Sarah Jessica Parker reverts to role of mom

30 MAY 2008

After being caught up in the Sex And The City promotional bubble for the last few weeks, Sarah Jessica Parker is back enjoying time with her son. The actress - who once said making sure there's milk in the house is as much a priority as her screen career – was spotted on an afternoon outing in the West Village with five-year-old James.



Sarah, who's on a break from presenting the movie version of the cult series, was comfortably dressed in three-quarter-length trousers and a casual top. And Carrie Bradshaw's beloved four-inch heels were nowhere to be seen - replaced by a pair of stylish but sensible gold flats.



The stylish blonde hadn't left her alter ego as the city's biggest fashion icon behind altogether, however. She couldn't resist popping into local vintage fashion store Geminola to hunt out some sale purchases.