Brooke and Charlie became engaged in 2007, one year after their introduction. "She's just easy, and loving, and smart, and if everybody was just as happy to see me when I walk through a door as her, my life would be perfect," said Charlie at the time
Photo: © Getty Images
The Spin City star's daughters, Sam and Lola, by former wife Denise Richards, were pretty flower girls on their dad's happy day. Despite their bitter divorce, Denise sent her best wishes to the couple when they got engaged. "I am genuinely happy for them," she said
Photo: © Getty Images
31 MAY 2008
Actor Charlie Sheen has married his fiancée Brooke Mueller in an intimate ceremony in Beverly Hills.
Around 60 close friends and family, said to include Charlie's famous dad and brother, Martin Sheen and Emilio Estevez, saw the couple exchange their vows on Friday.
And of course, also sharing the happy day were matchmakers Grey's Anatomy star Eric Danes and his actress wife Rebecca Gayheart, who first introduced the couple two years ago.
Charming everyone as flowergirls were Charlie's daughters from his marriage to Denise Richards, Sam, four, and two-year-old Lola.
In a touching move, the bride and groom asked their guests to donate to the Chrysalis charity, which helps the homeless and needy, in lieu of material presents. They also gave their support to Pugs 'N' Pals, a Californian dog rescue society.
"They're... incredibly happy," a friend of the newlyweds told People magazine.