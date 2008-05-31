Brooke and Charlie became engaged in 2007, one year after their introduction. "She's just easy, and loving, and smart, and if everybody was just as happy to see me when I walk through a door as her, my life would be perfect," said Charlie at the time

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

The Spin City star's daughters, Sam and Lola, by former wife Denise Richards, were pretty flower girls on their dad's happy day. Despite their bitter divorce, Denise sent her best wishes to the couple when they got engaged. "I am genuinely happy for them," she said

Photo: © Getty Images