Holly described receiving the star as an "unbelievable honour"
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Fellow star honouree Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw joined the actress at the ceremony
Photo: © Getty Images
31 MAY 2008
It was star treatment all the way for Oscar-winner Holly Hunter as she was inaugurated into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.
Critically acclaimed Holly, who won an Academy Award for her role in the flick The Piano, shared her joy with her two-year-old twin sons. Also on hand for her big day were actor Ed Harris and director Steven Spielberg with his wife Kate Capshaw.
The actress said it was an "unbelievable honour" to have her name on the same boulevard as movie greats Marlon Brando and Charlie Chaplin.
"I'm pretty blown away," she admitted.