Tom and Katie throw open their doors for an A-list housewarming

1 JUNE 2008

When you have bought a beautiful new home in Beverly Hills, there's only one thing to do – throw a party. And doing it in style this weekend were Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes.



Inviting 250 close friends and family, the golden couple held an exclusive A-list housewarming bash at their beautiful mansion. Tom bought the £17.5 million home in Los Angeles last year. It is merely minutes away from that of their good friends, the Beckhams.



Accordingly, Katie's best friend Victoria was on the guest list for Saturday night's festivities. The Spice Girl went alone as her LA Galaxy star husband David was on England duty in Trinidad.



Other invitees included Eva Longoria, Tobey Maguire, Brooke Shields and Jennifer Lopez. There were also several movie industry execs present.



After being valet-driven up the lengthy driveway, the guests settled on comfortable chairs on the estate's well-tended lawns. As well as a sumptuous dinner from celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, they were treated to a tour of the couple's 1.3-acre home, which has seven bedroom and nine bathrooms, as well as a tennis court and a swimming pool.