Little Oscar enjoys some high-flying fun as dad Hugh give him a hoist into the air during a day out in their Sydney hometown
While Angelina relaxes with the rest of their children in the South of France ahead of the birth of their twins, Brad took the couple's elder son Maddox to check out the motorbike action in Italy
3 JUNE 2008
While he's known for playing X-Men tough guy Wolverine, Hugh Jackman seemed to have taken inspiration from a different cartoon superhero recently when it came to playtime with his children, eight-year-old Oscar and little Ava, who turns three next month.
The Aussie actor transformed the giggling youngsters into Superman, swooping them through the air for a 'flight' during a fun-filled afternoon in his Sydney hometown. The trio were dressed in their best for lunch at the city's upmarket Royal Yacht Club with mum Deborra-Lee Furness. Fear of dishevelling their smart togs didn't get in the way the action-packed antics, though.
Hugh, 39, isn't the only Hollywood father on daddy duty lately. While mum Angelina Jolie relaxes in their villa in the south of France ahead of the birth of their twins, Brad Pitt took his elder son Maddox, six, to check out the high-speed action at the races in Italy.
Doting Brad apparently made the four-hour trip to the motorcycle grand prix in the Mugello region near Florence after seeing the spiky haired youngster's excitement while watching the Monaco race the week before on TV.