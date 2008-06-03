Action-packed fun for screen hunks Hugh and Brad's little ones

3 JUNE 2008

While he's known for playing X-Men tough guy Wolverine, Hugh Jackman seemed to have taken inspiration from a different cartoon superhero recently when it came to playtime with his children, eight-year-old Oscar and little Ava, who turns three next month.



The Aussie actor transformed the giggling youngsters into Superman, swooping them through the air for a 'flight' during a fun-filled afternoon in his Sydney hometown. The trio were dressed in their best for lunch at the city's upmarket Royal Yacht Club with mum Deborra-Lee Furness. Fear of dishevelling their smart togs didn't get in the way the action-packed antics, though.



Hugh, 39, isn't the only Hollywood father on daddy duty lately. While mum Angelina Jolie relaxes in their villa in the south of France ahead of the birth of their twins, Brad Pitt took his elder son Maddox, six, to check out the high-speed action at the races in Italy.



Doting Brad apparently made the four-hour trip to the motorcycle grand prix in the Mugello region near Florence after seeing the spiky haired youngster's excitement while watching the Monaco race the week before on TV.