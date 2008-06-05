On location in the Italian capital, Tom is reprising his Da Vinci Code role as Dr Robert Langdon in the film's sequel Angels And Demons
While some A listers have already been spotted heading off on summer hols, others are busy getting stuck into new projects. The cameras are whirring on both sides of the pond this week as Tom Hanks, Katherine Heigl, Debra Messing and Jennifer Ellison film their latest offerings.
Reprising his Da Vinci Code role as Dr Robert Langdon in Angels And Demons, Tom, who filmed scenes for the original thriller in Paris, is back in Europe to work on the sequel.
This time the action plays out in Rome where Tom's character tries to solve a murder mystery and prevent a terrorist act against the Vatican. Also starring in the drama - due out in summer 2009 - is Ewan McGregor.
Over in California Emmy Award-winner Katherine Heigl was filming romcom The Ugly Truth, which stars hunky Gerard Butler as a TV show producer with romantic troubles. Another screen beauty also currently on location in the States is Debra Messing. The flame-haired Will And Grace actress took time out from filming TV comedy The Starter Wife on Thursday to enjoy an on-set visit from her four-year-old son Roman.
Meanwhile, back in the UK former Brookside beauty Jennifer Ellison has been spotted wearing a prosthetic baby bump as she records her role in crime show The Commander in sunny south London.