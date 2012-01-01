The statuesque German fan was determined to make sure he was firmly in the frame with his idol, after he encountered Keira and her celebrity snapper companion outside a local restaurant Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

Mario Testino snaps Keira for fortunate German fan

5 JUNE 2008

One Keira Knightley enthusiast got lucky – very lucky – this week when he bagged a photo of himself and the beautiful British actress on his mobile phone.



Getting to share the frame with one of the most gorgeous and successful screen stars on the planet was a treat in itself. But the German fan was doubly fortunate in having the moment captured by renowned celebrity snapper Mario Testino, who's shot the actress for the cover of British Vogue.



Keira and Mario were en route to dine at a Berlin restaurant when the impromptu photo session took place, leaving the young man with a rather special memento of his encounter with the screen star.



