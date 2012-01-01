Robert De Niro gets into character on the set of his latest film

7 JUNE 2008

With roles in films such as Goodfellas, Taxi Driver and Deer Hunter under his belt, actor Robert De Niro has earned a reputation as one of Hollywood's hard men. But as filming got underway on his latest flick, Everybody's Fine, the talented 64-year-old showed a much softer side.



On set in New York's East Village and clutching a travelling case, Robert demonstrated his paternal instincts as he wiped the tears away of his young bike-riding co-star.



With an impressive cast including Drew Barrymore, Kate Beckinsale and Sam Rockwell, Everybody's Fine tells the story of a widower who comes to realise that his late wife was his only connection to his children. He decides to take a road trip to reconnect with each of his grown-up children and discovers that their lives are less than perfect.