Doctors give Patrick Swayze the go-ahead to get back to work

9 JUNE 2008

After responding well to treatment for pancreatic cancer and getting the thumbs up from his doctors, Dirty Dancing star Patrick Swayze is to start filming a new TV drama series.



The 55-year-old actor, who shot the pilot for The Beast in December only to discover three months later he had the disease, is due begin filming in Chicago over the summer.



In the series he plays a veteran FBI agent who's assigned a new partner - sent to spy on him by the Internal Affairs department.



"I have searched for quite a long time to find a character who is this multi-layered, unpredictable and downright entertaining," says Patrick, who describes the project - which is expected to air in the US early next year - as "current and cutting-edged".



And now he's got the green light from the medics, he is keen to get on location to begin filming. "Chicago is an amazing, untapped city," he said. "I can't wait to get to work on this."



