As the arrival of his first child with Nicole grows closer, the country singer has been brushing up on his baby terminology. "I'm learning a new vocabulary," he admitted after revealing he didn't know what an 'onesie' – the US word for a shortsleeved jumpsuit - was Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Fans' gifts to Nicole and Keith help singer add to his baby vocabulary

9 JUNE 2008

As many new fathers know, becoming a dad for the first time is a life-changing experience which opens up a world full of new terms. And with just under a month to go until Keith Urban and Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman welcome their new arrival, the country singer got to add to his baby vocabulary as he chatted to journalists at a country music awards at the weekend.



The musician revealed fans have been showering him and Nicole with baby gifts, and singled out one for attention - "a tie-dyed jumpsuit thing we really like". When reporters informed him it was probably an 'onesie' - a sort of one-piece, T-shirt-like garment known in the UK as a babygro - the Aussie performer looked puzzled and asked: "A what?".



After repeating the word a few times, Keith admitted he was "learning a new vocabulary" in the run up to becoming a parent.



Other notable gifts the couple have received which they like a lot include "a tiny T-shirt that says 'I crawl the line'," he reveals.