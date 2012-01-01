Daniel Craig lives up to James Bond's tough guy reputation

11 JUNE 2008

As one of the world's most active secret agents, James Bond is used to a few scrapes and bruises received in the line of duty. Fiction may be spilling over into real life for 007 actor Daniel Craig, though, as he's suffered some real-life injuries while filming the latest instalment in the spy series.



Shooting Quantum Of Solace at Pinewood Studios this week, Daniel sliced the tip off one of his fingers during an action sequence. "There was quite a lot of blood and it was decided he needed to go to hospital for emergency treatment," a member of the Bond team revealed. True to his on-screen hero role, however, the 39-year-old actor was back in the studio later that day to resume filming.



The incident wasn't the first suffered by the hunky star since he began work on the latest Bond flick. Just last week a collision during filming left him with a gash on his face which required eight stitches.



