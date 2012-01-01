Last year's winner Katherine pulls out of Emmys race

13 JUNE 2008

Although she's one of US TV's hottest talents, Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl won't be repeating her 2007 Emmys success when this year's ceremony takes place in LA in September. The star, who shot to fame playing Izzie in the hit medical drama, has decided to withdraw from the running for this year's awards.



"I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination," says the beautiful 29-year-old, who scooped the best supporting actress gong at last year's ceremony. "In addition, I didn't want to potentially take away an opportunity from an actress who was given such materials."



Perhaps it's a sign Katherine is turning her attentions to the big screen - where she's also been busy making a name for herself. She gained rave reviews starring in comedy flicks Knocked Up and 27 Dresses, and is currently lensing romcom The Ugly Truth alongside hunky Gerard Butler.



This year's Emmy nominations will be unveiled on July 17.