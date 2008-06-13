Accompanied by his wife of 16 years Annette Bening, the veteran star collected a prestigious lifetime achievement award at the Kodak Theatre on Thursday night
Close pal Jack Nicholson was just one of a host of Hollywood's finest paying tribute to the 71-year-old's talents
Halle, who gave birth to daughter Nahla just three months ago, showed off her enviable post-baby physique in a gorgeous LBD
He's enjoyed four decades of success in Tinseltown, so when Warren Beatty was honoured with a lifetime achievement award on Thursday night it's hardly surprising there was an impressive A-list turnout.
Hollywood veterans including close pals Dustin Hoffman and Jack Nicholson joined the 71-year-old Oscar-winning actor/director and his wife Annette Bening to celebrate the special evening at Hollywood's famous Kodak Theatre.
And there were some leading ladies on hand to add to the night's glamour, too. A remarkably svelte Halle Berry - who paid tribute to Warren with an onstage speech - showed off her post-baby figure in a slinky LBD. Training Day beauty Eva Mendes was also on top sartorial form in a floor-length midnight blue number.
Warren, who achieved critical acclaim and worldwide fame after producing and starring in 1967 classic Bonnie And Clyde follows in the footsteps of Elizabeth Taylor, Steven Spielberg and Clint Eastwood in picking up the prestigious gong.