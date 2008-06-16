Whoopi rings the changes in fancy dress at Big Apple awards do

16 JUNE 2008

Although some of the hottest talents to grace US stages in the past year were in attendance, it was host Whoopi Goldberg who nearly stole the show at the Tony Awards in New York on Sunday. Undergoing an array of stunning costume changes the Ghost star ensured there was never a dull moment for the assembled A-list audience - which included Liza Minnelli, Alec Baldwin and Brooke Shields.



Although the event's extravagant opening number was taken from The Lion King, imaginative Whoopi took inspiration from a different Disney production with her first outfit, coming onstage dressed as The Little Mermaid's Sebastian the crab.



And that wasn't the only costume the screen star had up her sleeve. At one point, she descended from the ceiling in a harness dressed as fictional nanny Mary Poppins.



Big winners on the night included Driving Miss Daisy star Patti LuPone, who picked up her second Tony for her role in Gypsy. Meanwhile, handsome Brazilian opera singer Paulo Szot walked away with the best actor in a musical gong for South Pacific.