Dressed as Sebastian from hit Broadway show The Little Mermaid, Whoopi thrilled the celeb-packed audience at the Tony Awards on Sunday night
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Later on, the actress donned a Mary Poppins costume and harness to make a spectacular flying entrance
Photo: © Getty Images
16 JUNE 2008
Although some of the hottest talents to grace US stages in the past year were in attendance, it was host Whoopi Goldberg who nearly stole the show at the Tony Awards in New York on Sunday. Undergoing an array of stunning costume changes the Ghost star ensured there was never a dull moment for the assembled A-list audience - which included Liza Minnelli, Alec Baldwin and Brooke Shields.
Although the event's extravagant opening number was taken from The Lion King, imaginative Whoopi took inspiration from a different Disney production with her first outfit, coming onstage dressed as The Little Mermaid's Sebastian the crab.
And that wasn't the only costume the screen star had up her sleeve. At one point, she descended from the ceiling in a harness dressed as fictional nanny Mary Poppins.
Big winners on the night included Driving Miss Daisy star Patti LuPone, who picked up her second Tony for her role in Gypsy. Meanwhile, handsome Brazilian opera singer Paulo Szot walked away with the best actor in a musical gong for South Pacific.