Doting dad Ben escorts daughter Violet on her first day at school

17 JUNE 2008

Dropping your child off on their first day of school is a momentous occasion for any proud parent, and Hollywood hunk Ben Affleck proved he's no exception. Joined by his wife Jennifer Garner the actor took little Violet, two, to her first day of pre-school in California on Monday.



And, like fellow mums and dads, the Pearl Harbour star got into the spirit of orientation day by wearing a name tag reading 'Ben' as he carried little Violet around the grounds of the Santa Monica school.



The toddler certainly seemed to have enjoyed her first taste of education, too, as she emerged later on in the day with paint on the sleeves of her t-shirt.



While both Ben and his actress wife have spoken in the past of their joy at becoming parents, Jennifer recently revealed they have no plans to extend their brood just yet. Asked whether or not they want more children the Juno star replied: "Sometime. I don't know. I have to think about that one!".