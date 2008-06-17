The Desperate Housewives actress shares a tender moment with her basketball star husband Tony at a glitzy film premiere. Quality time together - like this trip to Paris where they tied the knot last year - is rare for the couple
Eva and Tony stepped out with another photogenic duo, co-stars Charlize and Will, who were presenting their flick Hancock in the French capital
17 JUNE 2008
With the basketball season all but over, Eva Longoria is finally getting to spend some time with her husband. It was date night for the Desperate Housewives actress as she and her other half, sports star Tony Parker, joined Will Smith and Charlize Theron for the opening night of their fantasy comedy Hancock in France.
Monday's premiere gave the couple a chance to return to Paris, where they married in lavish style almost a year ago. Since their romantic nuptials the Latina actress has often been a solo attendee at Hollywood parties.
While Tony's on duty with his San Antonio Spurs team in Texas the small-screen favourite usually steps out with her good friends David and Victoria Beckham.
So Eva, pretty in an elegant cocktail dress, was making the most of their joint outing, snuggling up to her 6ft 1in man and gazing happily into his eyes.