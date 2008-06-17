The Desperate Housewives actress shares a tender moment with her basketball star husband Tony at a glitzy film premiere. Quality time together - like this trip to Paris where they tied the knot last year - is rare for the couple

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

Eva and Tony stepped out with another photogenic duo, co-stars Charlize and Will, who were presenting their flick Hancock in the French capital

Photo: © Getty Images