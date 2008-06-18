Hugh leads current stars catching up with acting icons at film bash

18 JUNE 2008

Members of the current generation of British acting talent got to mingle with the iconic stars of yesteryear on Tuesday as a host of famous faces from past and present attended The Great British Movie Event.



Lord Richard Attenborough, 84, who was accompanied by his wife and granddaughter, embraced Notting Hill actor, Hugh Grant as they both arrived for the memorabilia auction at Old Billingsgate.



Lots at the fundraising sale included an uncorrected proof of the first Harry Potter novel and a tuxedo worn by current 007 star Daniel Craig in Casino Royale. The Bond star was in attendance with his beautiful girlfriend Satsuki Mitchell to see the jacket go under the hammer.



Jonathan Ross was on hosting duty for the evening, which benefitted the National Film And Television School. Also lending their support to the proceedings was The Avengers star Honor Blackman and legendary 'horror' flick actor Christopher Lee. Other British faces included screenwriter Richard Curtis, Ainsley Harriott and Anne Robinson.