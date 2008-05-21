Brit beauties Keira and Sienna best buddies at 'Edge Of Love' premiere

19 JUNE 2008

Although their characters compete for the affections of the same man in The Edge Of Love, there was no sign of onscreen rivalry spilling over into real life when close pals Sienna Miller and Keira Knightley hit Edinburgh for the premiere of the Dylan Thomas bio-pic on Wednesday.



"She's one of my favourite girls!" announced Sienna as the new best friends shared laughs at the screening, which kicked off the Scottish capital's film festival.



And the screening of the new romantic drama, in which the girls are linked by their love for the charismatic Welsh poet - played by hunky Matthew Rhys - was an extra special occasion for Pirates Of The Caribbean star Keira. Not only did she attend with gal pal Sienna, but her mum, Sharman Macdonald, wrote the screenplay.



Also enjoying the glitzy evening was Scottish former 007 star Sean Connery, who was on top form despite a minor injury. The 77-year-old, accompanied by his French wife Micheline Roquebrune, was sporting a sling after chipping a bone in his shoulder during a round of golf last week.