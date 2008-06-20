Joining the 10,000 fans and entertainers in fancy dress were Liam Neeson, who voices the lion Aslan, and his wife Natasha Richardson
Photo: © Rex
Anna Popplewell, who plays Susan, and her young co-star Georgie Henley arrive at the 02 Arena by boat
"I can guarantee I'm the most excited person here!" admitted the movie's handsome young British lead, Ben Barnes
As children dressed as lions and witches darted down the red carpet alongside voice-contributors Liam Neeson and David Walliams, it was clear the Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian screening was set to be one with a difference. Billed as the UK's biggest-ever premiere, the O2 Arena extravaganza featured 10,000 excited fans and the movie's equally enthusiastic cast and crew.
"This is the pinnacle. It's the climax," enthused handsome Ben Barnes, who plays Prince Caspian in the new fantasy flick. "Despite all the people behind me, I can guarantee I'm the most excited person here!"
"It's really nice for us British actors to bring the film home," added pretty Anna Popplewell, who portrays Susan in the latest film and previous box-office smash The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe.
For the screening the area around the Arena had been transformed into Narnia, with knights and men on horseback entertaining the gathered celebs and fans. "It's really beyond anything I could have imagined!" said William Moseley - who plays Peter.
Also attending screenings of their latest offerings on Thursday were Keira Knightley and Sienna Miller - on the red carpet in London to present their romantic drama The Edge Of Love - and US actor Will Smith, who jetted into Moscow with co-star Charlize Theron to showcase their new comedy Hancock.