Julia and her big sister Lisa proudly present the film they collaborated on in Manhattan
Also getting her family's support was Will Smith's seven-year-old daughter Willow, who took to the red carpet with mum Jada and big brother Jaden
20 JUNE 2008
Although working with a sibling can be a tricky business, that's not the case for Julia Roberts and her big sister Lisa Gillan it seems. The talented duo produced comedy drama Kit Kittredge: An American Girl together, and on Thursday night joined forces to showcase the new flick in the Big Apple.
The plot centres on the dreams of a little girl, played by Little Miss Sunshine star Abigail Breslin, growing up during the Great Depression. "This is something we feel influences and teaches in a really positive, interesting way," said the Pretty Woman actress.
Also making the evening a family affair was US funnyman Will Smith's brood. With her dad busy promoting his latest offering Hancock in Moscow, seven-year-old Willow Camille Reign - who has a minor role in the film - was accompanied by mum Jada and brother Jaden Christopher Syre, nine, for her big moment on the red carpet.