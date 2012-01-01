Actress Uma Thurman signs up for a BBC small screen drama

21 JUNE 2008

As the star of films such as Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction, actress Uma Thurman has earned a reputation as one of Hollywood's leading ladies. Now the beautiful star is now set to take British TV audiences by storm after signing up to feature in a BBC2 drama.



Starring as a recovering alcoholic in My Zinc Bed, Uma will appear alongside The Bourne Ultimatum actor Paddy Considine, who plays her lover, and Pirates of the Caribbean's Jonathan Pryce as her internet-entrepreneur husband.



My Zinc Bed is one of two BBC 2 single dramas hitting screens later this year. Enduring Love actor Rhys Ifans and award-winning British actor Tom Wilkinson are also teaming up to play a father and son in an adaptation of Caryl Churchill's play A Number.