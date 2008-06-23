The Full Monty star was joined by his American co-star Kate Mara at the Edinburgh Film Festival Stone Of Destiny premiere this weekend
Robert wasn't the only Scot on hand for the event. Tilda Swinton put in an appearance, too
Unveiling a new film is a special moment for any actor. For Robert Carlyle, though, the world premiere of Stone Of Destiny was especially memorable, as it took place at the Edinburgh Film Festival in his Scottish homeland.
And, as he was joined by his beautiful 24-year-old co-star Kate Mara, even a torrential downpour couldn't dampen his spirits.
Robert wasn't the only proud Scot on the red carpet, either. The film - which charts the true story of four students who stole the Stone of Scone - an artefact used for centuries in the coronation of Scottish monarchs - from Westminster Abbey in 1950 in order to return it to Scotland - drew a whole host of patriotic talent to the screening.
Among those braving the wet weather were former 007 star Sean Connery - his arm still in a sling following a golf injury - and fellow Scot Tilda Swinton, who sensibly sheltered from the downpour underneath a large white brolly.