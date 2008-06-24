Proud Courteney accompanied her husband to the premiere of Never Been Kissed, his latest directorial project
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
David's three actress sisters attended the screening, too. From left: Rosanna, Alexis and Patricia
Photo: © Getty Images
24 JUNE 2008
Monday was a big night for actor-turned-director David Arquette as it was when The Butler's In Love - a short romance flick he directed - premiered in Hollywood. And his nearest and dearest wouldn't have missed his special moment for the world. Heading up the green-carpet family gathering was his Friends star wife Courteney Cox, chic in a midnight blue top.
Meanwhile David's big sister Rosanna, 48 - best known for starring in Desperately Seeking Susan alongside Madonna - chose a quirky outfit for the screening. Teaming a sheer pink blouse with jeans and neon stilettos, she was the polar oppostite of sister Alexis - who was demure in a maxi-dress teamed with a pretty parasol.
Emmy Award-winning Medium actress Patricia, who turned 40 recently, was on hand to support her talented brother, too.
The Arquettes are turning into something of a acting dynasty wtih brother Richmond starring in the new film, which tells the story of a butler who falls in love with a guest at a 1912 fancy dress party.