The much-loved actor will be back in Albert Square later this summer after filming a one-off special for the show. On Wednesday he was attending an awards ceremony honouring those who, like him, are rebuilding their lives after suffering a stroke Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

Courage of 'EastEnders' actor pays off as he returns to spotlight

26 JUNE 2008

Brave EastEnders star John Bardon has made his first public appearance since suffering a stroke last year. The 68-year-old, who plays Jim Branning in the Walford soap, was the star guest at the Life After Strokes awards ceremony.



Still in a wheelchair, but otherwise in good spirits, the actor talked about his return to the soap earlier this month when he filmed a one-off special. "I loved it," he said of the episode, will be broadcast over the summer.



His condition was even written into the show, with June Brown - his on-screen wife Dot –filming one episode by herself in which she records a message telling her husband she can't face looking after him at home.