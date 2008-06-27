Kung fu fever as Jack gets carried away at 'Panda' premiere

At the Cannes premiere of family comedy Kung Fu Panda last month US funnyman Jack Black accidentally confirmed Hollywood's worst-kept secret - that Angelina Jolie, his co-star on the animated flick, was pregnant with twins.



So when the movie rolled into London for it's first UK screening last night, the star was taking no chances. "I don't want to spill any beans because I got in trouble last time I spilt the beans!" he joked, arriving in a sedan chair held aloft by four hunks. "I'm keeping all my beans to myself this time!"



The School Of Rock actor, who gamely showed off some martial arts moves to the gathered crowd, did let slip one detail though. He'll be buying a gift for Angelina and Brad Pitt's new babies when they arrive. "I think I owe her one!" he laughed.



There was a carnival feel to the screening as onlookers were entertained by contortionists and dragon dancing. Lucy Liu, who stole the show in a stunning red gown, and Dustin Hoffman, who both voice characters in the animated flick, had a go at the Japanese art of origami. Lucy, created a boat, while the veteran actor deftly fashioned a paper aeroplane - which he then launched into the enthusiastic crowd.



Expectant Angelina was absent from the screening, however - as she's currently in France awaiting the birth of twins. "I'm sad she's not here because she always makes a splash when she shows up… but I'm glad because no one pays attention to me when she's here. I become invisible!" quipped Jack.