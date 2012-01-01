Angelina's 'Wanted' jacket up for grabs in charity auction

28 JUNE 2008

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is well-known for her charity work. Now the star has literally given the clothes off her back to help those in need.



Mum-to-be Angelina has donated the leather jacket she wore in her new flick Wanted to raise funds for hurricane-hit regions. Selling on online auction site Ebay, the extra-small jacket, which features a diagonal front zip, has already attracted bids reaching $7,100. The auction closes on July 1.



Proceeds from the sale go to the charity PLAN!T NOW. Established by her Wanted co-star Morgan Freeman, the organisation aims to help those whose homes are in danger from hurricanes or major storms.



Angelina's jacket is one of a variety of entertainment goods up for the charity auction. Other items on offer include private golf lessons with Morgan himself, which currently has bids of more than $6,000.