Abba legends head up star-studded 'Mama Mia!' premiere

1 JULY 2008

Despite the stellar status of blue-carpet attendees Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan, it was former members of Abba who stole the show at the world premiere of new musical flick Mama Mia! on Monday. "This revival took me completely by surprise," said former guitarist Bjorn Ulvaeus as he joined brunette vocalist Frida Reuss in London's Leicester Square. "I thought that was the end of it at the beginning of the Eighties!"



The feel-good movie, which is based on the hit West End musical, charts the story of a Greek bride trying to track down her real father - to a soundtrack of Abba songs. It stars dishy Colin Firth- as well as Oscar-winner Meryl, Julie Walters, former 007 hunk Pierce and Mean Girls star Amanda Seyfried.



And Love Actually actor Colin, who's more accustomed to playing a traditional English gentleman, says he had mixed feelings about appearing in the all-singing all-dancing film.



"It was both delightful and mortifying at the same time," he admitted. "Once I'd mastered the steps I just decided to have fun. I also realised I had never sung by myself before. I love singing, but mainly in the shower."



"This film will make you feel happy. You will leave it dancing," enthused 59-year-old Meryl, who was the epitome of high-octane glamour in a show-stopping red gown. The actress also revealed her favourite song is 1976 smash hit Dancing Queen. "It's like the iconic, great song. It's just impossible to maintain your gloom when you hear it!"