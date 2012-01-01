Movie execs have no plans to reunite 'Friends' for the big screen

5 JULY 2008

Film studio bosses have denied speculation that Central Perk's most popular customers were to reunite for a film version of hit US sitcom Friends.



Following the huge success of the film version of Sex And The City, which took £28.3 million is its opening weekend, it was believed that stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer had agreed to their own film. Talk of the project spread like wildfire and raised the hopes of millions of fans.



However, Jayne Trotman, Warner Bros's UK director of publicity, says there is "no truth in the story". From the stars, both Courteney's and Matthew's publicists said they knew nothing of any plans for a film. "Nothing is happening in this regard so the rumour is false," added Matthew's spokesperson.



Ever since the cast went their separate ways four years ago, there have been many rumours of a reunion of the popular characters. The final episode of the hugely successful show, which ran from 1994 to 2004, attracted 52.5 million viewers in the US, while 8.6 million Brits tuned in.