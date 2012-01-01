Angelina Jolie pays tattooed homage to a British wartime hero

6 JULY 2008

In her latest film, Angelina Jolie plays a woman fighting to make the world a better place. So when it came to finding inspiration for her character there was only one place to go – the speeches of wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill.



Discussing her role as the assassin Fox in new flick Wanted, the 33-year-old has revealed the fake tattoos movie-goers see – displaying the words "toil" and "tears" – were taken from the former Prime Minister's 1940 speech: "We have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat".



Written in Gothic script on the back of her arms, the words were chosen once it was decide that Angelina's character - a member of a society of assassins - would wear tattoos relating to a sense of justice.



Angelina's own body art also provided inspiration for the character. "I have 'Strength of Will' in one language, and we added it in four other languages on my arm," she revealed.



It might not be long until the star adds to her body art collection in real life too. The proud mum-of-four already has the grid references of the places where her children were born tattooed on her upper arm. No doubt there'll be a new line bearing the co-ordinates of Nice, France, added once she gives birth to her twins.