A natural with kids The Mask star plays in the sand with Evan, five - who was diagnosed with autism three years ago. "Beyond doubt it was written in the stars that Jim and Evan were a pair," says Jenny
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
It was a true family day out for the happy trio, who spent Independence Day weekend having fun on the beach in Malibu
Photo: © Rex
7 JULY 2008
These days Jim Carrey is as well known for his role as family man with beautiful girlfriend Jenny McCarthy and her young son Evan as he is for his zany, larger-than-life antics. And over Independence Day weekend in Malibu, the comedian found a way to combine the two.
No doubt ensuring there were laughs aplenty, the screen star played in the sand with the autistic six-year-old he credits as having taught him "how to love".
Earlier he'd entertained the holiday weekend crowds by donning Jenny's swimming costume. During a romantic stroll with his girlfriend the Truman Show star left onlookers stunned after popping into a beach hut and emerging wearing her sexy bathing suit.