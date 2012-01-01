Newly-single Anne rallies at 'Get Smart' premiere in Rome

There's been no moping for Anne Hathaway since splitting with her businessman boyfriend Raffaello Follieri last month. The raven-haired actress put any personal issues aside to make a typically glamorous appearance at the Italian opening of her latest big screen project Get Smart.



And if being in her former love's home country brought back any painful memories for Anne, she certainly wasn't showing it. Face wreathed in smiles, the 25-year-old star looked to be in a particularly sunny mood as she joined co-stars Steve Carell and Dwayne Johnson - aka professional wrestler The Rock - on the red carpet at the special screening.



The action comedy, a remake of the Sixties spy series of the same name, tells the tale of Maxwell Smart - played by Little Miss Sunshine actor Steve - a deskbound spy who dreams of getting out into the field to see some real action. He gets his chance when a major attack wipes out most of his agency's active agents, prompting him to spring into action with sidekick Agent 99, portrayed by Anne, at his side.