Luke (left) is joined by his Brothers And Sisters co-stars Balthazar and Dave at the Rome Fiction Festival
Meanwhile Helen, elegant in a white gown, was accompanied by her director husband Taylor
8 JULY 2008
The all-star cast of hit drama Brothers And Sisters traded sunny California for Europe this week as Ontario-born Luke Macfarlane and his hunky co-stars Balthazar Getty and Dave Annable jetted into Rome for the city's annual fiction festival.
As well as checking out the culture on offer in the beautiful Italian capital, the 28-year-old star - who's revealed he and his character Scotty share a similar sense of humour - has had a chance to mingle with the A list, too.
Attending a glitzy dinner gala at Castel Sant'Angelo - an ancient fortress dating back to the 5th century with spectacular views of the city - the handsome actor was joined by the likes of The Queen star Helen Mirren, who was on dazzling form in a demure white gown.
The Oscar-winning actress, who arrived hand-in-hand with her film director husband Taylor Hackford, was in town to pick up a prestigious career award.